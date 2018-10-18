FRANKLIN CO., Mo. – A man is facing charges after he broke into a Franklin County home Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 30 block of Glaser Road in Sullivan around 8:50 a.m. after a homeowner called police and told them he was holding a man at gunpoint after he broke into his home.

The homeowner said he was upstairs sleeping when he heard someone kick the door in and he went downstairs to find an unknown man taking a shower. He detained him and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

Sullivan police took a 23-year-old man into custody. Warrants were issued against James D. Martin for first-degree burglary with bond set at $20,000.

