ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating an incident in St. Louis County Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a homeowner in the 9600 block of Glen Owen told police he saw a dark tan or brown Kia sedan with three unknown men and one of the men was trying to break into a vehicle on a street behind him, which is located in Ferguson.

The witness then saw the same vehicle leave the property and turn onto Glen Owen and stop in front of his house. One of the suspects started walking to his vehicle, which was running and parked in his driveway. The witness then confronted the unknown suspect – that’s when the suspect started reaching for his waistband where there was a handgun. The homeowner then pulled out his firearm and fired it at least once toward the suspect. Police said they do not believe the suspect was hit.

The suspect got back into the vehicle and left the area. A few minutes later, the suspect vehicle turned back onto the witness’ street and shot several rounds at him and his vehicle while driving by his house.

The homeowner was not hit by gunfire, but his vehicle was.

© 2018 KSDK