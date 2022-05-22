Homeowners still dealing with flooded property after recent storms

Homeowners can receive up to $3,000 if they have damages as a result of the MSD system being overrun.

ST. LOUIS — This weekend St. Louis homeowners are still dealing with damages for heavy storms the past few days.

Basements and backyards were flooded and the Metropolitan Sewer District said they have been overwhelmed with emergency calls in recent days because of the storms and rainfall.

More rain fell than the system could handle said Sean Stone, spokesperson for MSD. He said the department is constantly working to address basement backups.

Companies like Roto-Rooter, a plumbing and water cleanup business, have crews out inspecting flooded basements.

"There are some things that can't be replaced, and it gets ruined by sewage?" Heather Schilly, from Roto-Rooter said. "This is a horrible thing that can happen to someone when you have two feet of sewage ruining memories they made for years, I mean, this is awful."

MSD is constantly working to address basement backups. MSD has a series of projects totaling $6 billion that will reduce basement backups and environmental overflows in the future. If you have a basement backup as a result of the MSD system being overcapacity or failing, MSD can help.

