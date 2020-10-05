2 homes damaged in Metro East fire Sunday morning

Officials have not said what may have caused the fire

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Two neighboring homes were damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded at around 4 a.m. on Leonard Drive in Cahokia, where heavy flames were rising from the houses.

The homes appeared to be extensively damaged. It was unclear if anyone was inside the homes when the fire started, though there were no reports of anyone being injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.