ST. LOUIS COUNTY — He's a mild-mannered maintenance man. But soon, he'll be honored as a hero.

Drive into the Kendelwood Place Apartments in north St. Louis County and one of the first things you'll see is a sign that reads Mike's Shop.

“When my grandsons see it, they really get a kick out of it. They're like, 'Papa, that says Mike's Shop. Yeah!'”

Mike Williams takes care of 178 apartments, including the one where his grandsons live. And he does it on his own.

Mike's been doing the job for 19 years. And working by a simple motto.

“What I do, I strive to be the best,” said Williams.

He thought he'd seen everything. Until one rainy evening last June when he was working on the other side of the complex and the unthinkable happened.

“As I walked over, I saw fire on the second-floor deck. I immediately pulled out my phone in a panic to dial 911."

By the time Black Jack firefighters arrived, the fire was out of control, burning the second- and third-floor decks.

“It was just totally engulfed in flames.”

But Williams didn't stop.

“He helped us gain access to the adjacent apartments, he helped with the evacuations and was just right there by the incident commander to make sure things went as well as they possibly could, given the circumstances,” said Black Jack Fire Protection District Chief Ankeneth Corbin.

5 On Your Side: “Is it fair to say he helped save lives?” asked a 5 On Your Side reporter.

Corbin: “Yes.”

That's why he'll be honored Tuesday night by the very firefighters he helped out.

“It was just a complete selfless act,” said Corbin. “We thought that was pretty amazing.”

Williams said he didn't give a second thought to running toward the flames.

“Me wanting to help is the reason I did what I did.”

And he won’t be alone Tuesday night. Black Jack Firefighters will also honor a boy named Darwin Wallace who helped get his family to safety after their home caught fire in July.

