ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead on the edge of St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue around 10 a.m. where a woman in her 60’s was found dead.

Police have not provided any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK