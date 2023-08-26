Man shot in the head in south St. Louis Saturday

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of California Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.

There they found the victim, unconscious and barely breathing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives were requested to the scene.

No other information has been released regarding the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.