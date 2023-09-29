Homicide investigation underway after man found shot inside U-Haul in Dutchtown

Responding officers found a man in the front seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division has been requested Friday evening after a man was found shot inside a U-Haul in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Dunnica Avenue near Amberg Park in Dutchtown. Officials at the scene confirmed a man was found in the front seat of a U-Haul in an alley.

Police believed the man to be around 30 years old.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene. Police did not release any further information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

According to 5 On Your Side data, this incident will be the 122nd homicide of the year.

