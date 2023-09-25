Man found fatally shot inside car in St. Louis Monday afternoon

Police did release any further information about the shooting incident or further updates about the victim.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police's Homicide Division has been requested after a man was found fatally shot inside a car Monday afternoon.

St. Louis Police Sgt. Charles Wall said officers responded to a call just before 2:30 Monday afternoon regarding a shooting near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Vandeventer Avenue, near the border of the city's Vandeventer and Grand Center neighborhoods.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division is conducting the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

