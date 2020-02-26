ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood late Tuesday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the shooting at 11:20 p.m. on the 4400 block of N. 19th Street.
A man was found shot and killed inside a car.
Police have not released his identity.
This is St. Louis' 100th shooting of 2020.
