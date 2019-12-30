EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — People who live near State Street and Ridge in East St. Louis said their neighborhood is typically quiet.

However, Sunday morning Skyla Pawnell and her neighbors said news of a young man found dead in a front parking lot at Mason-Clark Middle School is quite disturbing.

"I got up and went to to the door and saw all of the police cars, and, for this to happen at a school is senseless," Pawnell said.

Right now, Illinois State Police aren't saying much about the victim or the homicide investigation.

They tell 5 On Your Side East St. Louis Police received a call around 8 Sunday morning about the body at the school.

Neighbors said when officers arrived they found the victim lying face down in the parking lot. Neighbors also said they saw several evidence markers at the scene.

Additionally, neighbors said Sunday morning Illinois State Police officers canvassed the area near the school and found a book bag in a ditch. They said officers told them the bag belonged to the victim.

"They were knocking on doors, asking everyone if they saw something or hear anything? They also asked if we had security cameras on our houses that may have picked up something," said Carl Kennedy, who's lived in the area for nearly five years.

"It hurts my heart because I just went through this you know with my son," Pawnell said.

On June 4, 2018 Skyla Pawnell's 21-year-old son, Aaron Prayers, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in East St.Louis. His killer never caught. The case still unsolved and that's why Aaron's mom recently organized an anti-crime group called "Families Against Gun Violence."

On Sunday, Pawnell's son would've celebrated his 23rd birthday.

"It's our youngsters now. They just seem like they don't care. They're not living to see old age anymore, and, it's just so sad," said Pawnell.

Heartache and anguish from a mom who's now thinking about the family of the apparent young victim found dead outside the school.

"I just have deep, heartfelt pain. I feel bad for them. They must now endure all of the emotions and pain that I've dealt with since losing my son so tragically," added Pawnell.

An autopsy on Sunday's homicide victim is pending.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help detectives with the homicide case to call Illinois State Police.

