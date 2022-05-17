Honor Flight takes another plane full of veterans to view their memorials in our nation's capital

Greater St. Louis Honor Flights flew 58 veterans and their escorts to Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning. They're scheduled to return around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

ST. LOUIS — Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took 58 veterans and their escorts to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to see the memorials built in their honor.

This marks the first time, this year, that Greater St. Louis Honor Flight has made this trip, but the organization has completed 97 missions, overall.

Veterans boarded the plane before daylight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The veterans included one from Word War II, 48 from the Vietnam War and nine from the Korean War. These men and women and their escorts will visit several memorials in our nation's capital.

They include the Lincoln Memorial, as well as memorials for Vietnam, the Korean War, Dr. Martin Luther King, World War II, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Air Force.



“I appreciate the people taking notice,” said Army veteran Jim Glen.

“You know, our time wasn't recognized very well,” said Herb Miller, another Army veteran. “I'm looking forward to being able to do this.”

The veterans were scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. at 7:30 a.m. CT Tuesday morning. While there they will also visit Arlington National Cemetery to witness the changing of the guard.