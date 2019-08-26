WILDWOOD, Mo. — Firefighters from the Eureka Fire Protection District rescued a horse stranded and scared in the woods after flash flooding washed it out of its pasture on Monday morning.

According to the Eureka Fire Protection District, Smokey was found by one if their firefighters and is back safe with his family.

The Eureka Fire Protection District said Smokey was a little wet and scared, but he is OK.

“I saw our horse Smokey all the way in the back of the field,” John Weber, owner said. “The water was up to the bottom of his belly. I went out there to get him but lost balance. He was jumping around trying to get to us... next thing I know he was tumbling down the field.”

Smokey went through the broken fence and down the street. Weber said they were concerned about Smokey and wondering if he’d be OK.

Thankfully, he only suffered a few bumps and bruises and it could have been worse.

“It was very exciting, a huge stress relief and weight off our shoulders,” Andrea Weber said.

Flash flooding in the St. Louis area left drivers stranded and closed roads and highways Monday morning.

