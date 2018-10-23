SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Horses forced an elementary school in north St. Louis County into a soft lockdown for an hour Tuesday afternoon.

Larimore Elementary school was placed on a soft lockdown around 1:15 p.m., according to a Hazelwood School District spokesperson. Several horses ran loose onto the grounds at Larimore Elementary School. Staff and students were kept indoors as a precaution.

It's unclear where the horses escaped from or how many escaped. The elementary school is in the 1000 block of Trampe Avenue.

The owner arrived and rounded up the horses around 2 p.m.

A spokesperson with the school district said the school day continued as usual after the incident.

