Horses involved in I-44 accident available for adoption

The humane society said it is taking $100 off all horse adoption fees now through Feb. 27

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Several horses that were injured in an accident in Franklin County in October 2020 are officially ready for adoption.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch took in more than a dozen horses for recovery after a trailer hauling 29 of them crashed on I-44

Over these past few months, Longmeadow staff said they have spent a demanding amount of hours cleaning wounds, medicating the horses, and bandaging abrasions to help treat the many injuries the horses sustained.

"All of the horses are receiving daily antibiotics; many are on pain medications,” the Humane Society said on its website.

As seen on the ranch’s Instagram page, Trudy and Eugene are a couple of the horses ready for adoption.