Hot air balloon lands in middle of Oakland, MO street

OAKLAND, Mo. — Well, this is certainly not something you see every day.

Some residents of an Oakland, MO neighborhood were treated to an unexpected sight as they watched a hot air balloon land right in the middle of their street.

The balloon made its way over to the intersection of Park and Argonne in Oakland, MO around 6:15 pm.

All the neighborhood kids ran excitedly towards the street as the hot air balloon approached for a landing, which took about 10 minutes.

Kathryn Jamboretz, a resident of the neighborhood where the balloon landed, was able to capture the video.

The balloon was part of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race which happened Saturday evening

The pilot from Indianapolis was able to navigate the balloon for a safe landing right in the middle of Park Avenue.

No one was injured.