FENTON, Mo. — A hot air balloon crashed into some power lines in the Fenton area Sunday morning, which knocked out power for dozens of customers. It was one of several balloons that made unexpected landings in neighborhoods throughout south St. Louis County and Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.

A photo taken by 5 On Your Side viewer Roxanna S. showed the deflated green, yellow and blue balloon hooked onto a transformer. The balloon basket was on the ground, tipped over on its side.

The balloon hit the lines at about 10:22 a.m. near Old Route 141 and Countryside Circle, Ameren confirmed. About 44 customers in the area were without power for nearly two hours.

Three adults were inside the basket when it crashed, but everyone walked away without injuries, Captain Gary Higginbotham of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said. He added that some kind of malfunction led the balloon to hit the wires.

Several people said they saw low-flying hot air balloons Sunday morning in the areas of south St. Louis County and Jefferson County.

5 On Your Side viewer Tim L. said he woke up to a strange sound coming from outside his house in the Barnhart area. When he looked outside, he saw four balloons around his house. He thought they might need some help so he jumped in his vehicle to track them down.

Tim said two of the balloons landed in his neighborhood.

Another man said a different hot air balloon landed in his neighborhood. Brian Kinzel shared photos of a blue balloon sitting in the middle of a street in the Green Valley Estates neighborhood off Tesson Ferry in south county.

Kinzel said he saw the balloons flying low in the area and then pulled into his subdivision to find one landed in the street. He said it appeared the balloon and basket clipped a small tree and avoided the houses.

Police have not said whether the low-flying balloon incidents are connected to a single group or gathering.

