Here's why you'll see hot air balloons in the St. Louis area on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Look up into the sky if you’re in the St. Louis area on Saturday!

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race was originally canceled, but there’s still hot air balloons in the sky as part of the Lift Up St. Louis tribute flights.

Lift Up St. Louis was created as an alternative to The Race and Glow as an effort to bring smiles and warmth to the city and honor those who help lift people up during challenging times.

The hot air balloons will honor essential workers, educators health care workers and those standing up for change.

Hot air balloons launched around 7 a.m. from areas in downtown St. Louis, south city, near University City and Rock Hill.

Around 8 a.m., the hot air balloons could be seen around Clayton, Richmond Heights, Brentwood and Maplewood and then Webster Groves and Glendale.

The hot air balloons will launch again around 5 p.m.

Cheers to all of our pilots on their soft landings around STL. We plan to fly again tonight around 5 pm. Stay tuned for details! #LiftUpSTL pic.twitter.com/Oytg66q6hu — GFPBR (@GFPBalloonRace) September 19, 2020

The event plans to return to its home at Central Fields in Forest Park in September 2021, according to its website.

The race has been a St. Louis tradition since 1973 and is the second oldest balloon race in the United States.