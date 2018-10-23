ST. LOUIS — Honda Accords, Chevrolet Impalas and several trucks are popular targets for car thieves in Missouri and Illinois. That's according to a report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau that researched the makes and models stolen the most.

Chevrolet or Ford pickup trucks were the most-stolen model in the country last year. Those vehicles topped 30 states' lists, according to the data.

Honda Accords and Civics were other popular targets as well as Dodge Caravans, especially in Illinois.

To see the full list for Missouri and Illinois click here.

