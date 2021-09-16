Grab lunch and honor St. Louis area heroes this weekend

The fifth annual Hotdogs With Heroes event happens Saturday, Sept. 18

ST. LOUIS — You have a chance to enjoy lunch and help local heroes this weekend.

The fifth annual Hotdogs With Heroes event happens Saturday, Sept. 18.



Sponsored and organized by Code 3 Response, it honors former Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion who was paralyzed after being shot in the line of duty in 2016, as well as other first responders who've suffered catastrophic life events.

The last time Hotdogs With Heroes was held was in 2019 when more than $82,000 was raised.



Mark Gilliam is the founder and president of Code 3 Response. He said the group distributes the money raised to the injured first responders who need it the most.

"We step in and we try to help them with house payments, medical bills. Really anything they need to get by,” said Gilliam. “We don’t have a massive bank account, but we try to do everything we can just to give them a little breathing room, and this applies to police, fire, EMS and dispatchers."

Hotdogs With Heroes goes from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Macy's parking lot at Chesterfield Mall.

Code 3 Response is hoping to make this the biggest year yet.

Look for monster trucks, live music by the Johnny Henry band, face painting, barbeque, a raffle and an auction. More than 20 police and fire agencies will have their equipment on display.