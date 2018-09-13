ST. LOUIS — What does it take to become a nurse anesthetists?
A lot of education, seven years in total.
Webster University offers a program using state of the art equipment.
After graduation and completion of a national exam, students are making well over 100,000 a year.
The university stress the program isn’t for everyone.
"It definitely takes a certain type of personality to function under stress it’s a highly stressful situation to be able to keep your wits about you. So, it already starts to weed other people out," said Jill Stulce, director nursing anesthesia .
