Fire rips through south St. Louis home

Firefighters have not yet determined cause of the fire

ST. LOUIS — A fire caused extensive damage to a south St. Louis home early Monday morning.

When St. Louis firefighters arrived at the home on the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 5 a.m., there was heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

It is not clear how many people, if any, were inside the home at the time and whether anybody was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.