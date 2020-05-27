1 dead, 1 in critical condition after south city house fire

The fire happened in the 4500 block of Idaho around 6:10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — One person died and another person is in critical condition following a house fire in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire happened in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue around 6:10 a.m.

A St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that one person died, and another was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Fire investigators remain on scene as of 7 a.m.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.