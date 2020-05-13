Family of 3 escapes house fire in Fairview Heights

Two adults and a child made it out of the home without injuries

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A family of three escaped a house fire overnight in Fairview Heights.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Elvira Drive at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. The fire started on the back porch and spread to the garage and then the home, according to the Fairview Heights Fire Department.

Next door neighbors said they called 911 after hearing a series of popping sounds coming from the house.

Two adults and a child got out without injuries. Two dogs and several cats were also in the house; it was unclear if they made it out safely.

The home is considered a total loss.

The fire is under investigation.