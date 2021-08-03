Mom, children escape house fire in Ferguson

She disarmed her smoke alarm because it goes off when she cooks and forgot to turn it back on

FERGUSON, Mo. — A woman and her three children are safe after a fire ripped through their home in Ferguson early Monday morning.

Fire officials were called to the home on Anabel Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.

Shannon Dupree, her 9-year-old daughter and two teenage sons were in the home at the time of the fire, but they were all able to get out safely.

Dupree told 5 On Your Side she disarmed her smoke alarm because it goes off when she cooks and forgot to turn it back on. She said she had fire extinguishers but lost track of where they were.