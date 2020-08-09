Bomb and arson team investigating after 2 fires within 12 hours in south St. Louis County house

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the house in Lemay to help with the investigation

LEMAY, Mo. — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in south St. Louis County.

Firefighters responded at about 6 a.m. to the 9800 block of Perrin Avenue.

The view from 5 On Your Side’s chopper showed flames going through the roof of the two-story house and heavy smoke in the area.

Firefighters positioned a ladder truck next to the house. They were seen raising it to begin attacking the flames from above. By 6:45 a.m., firefighters had the flames under control. Heavy damage was seen to the second floor of the home.

Lemay Fire Protection District Lt. Larry Lewellen confirmed with 5 On Your Side there was another fire in the same house Monday night. That fire started at about 8:30 p.m. in a second story bedroom. No one was injured in either fire.

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

5 On Your Side's chopper crew noticed a "For Sale" sign in front of the house. A listing on Realtor.com shows it has been on the market for several days.