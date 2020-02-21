ST. LOUIS — A person died in a house fire in south St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Robert Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Initial reports said a person was trapped in the fire.

The house is in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood.

St. Louis Metropolitan police said its bomb and arson unit was requested to the scene.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

