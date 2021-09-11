Fire destroys Metro East home, 13 people escape unharmed

Police said 10 adults and three children escaped the fire unharmed

BELLEVILLE, Ill — Thirteen people – including children – escaped a house fire in St. Clair County Tuesday morning.

At around 6:46 a.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department received a call for a fire at a home along State Route 163 in rural Belleville. The Millstadt Fire District and Cahokia Heights Fire Department worked together to put out the flames.

According to police, 10 adults and three children were in the house at the time of the fire but were able to escape unharmed. The house, though, is a total loss.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist captured the aftermath of the fire. The images show firefighters continuing to battle the blaze as heavy smoke pours into the air.

Police said the state fire marshal was called in to help investigate the cause of the fire. Officials believe it may have started with a car parked next to the house, but they haven’t released an official cause.

Family members at the scene told 5 On Your Side they believe someone threw a Molotov cocktail at their truck and that sparked the fire. They also said they saw a suspicious vehicle driving up and down the road before it all happened.