Man, dog rescued after house fire in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man and his dog were rescued after a house fire in north St. Louis County Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 9800 block of Green Valley Drive for a report of a fire. Before going into the home, firefighters used infrared cameras to locate the man and dog.

Firefighters were able to enter the house and found the man unconscious on the floor. They brought him outside and were able to revive him before he was taken to a hospital.

Fire officials said the man has three kids, but they weren’t home at the time. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.