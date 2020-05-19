House of Pain Gym files federal lawsuit against St. Louis County

House of Pain's locations in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights both opened May 4

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A gym that is openly defying St. Louis County's public health orders has filed a federal lawsuit against the county -- the latest in the legal battle between the gym and the county.

The 100-page lawsuit demands a jury trial and lists St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis County's acting health director Emily Doucette and St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick as the defendants.

"What is at issue, in this case, is that the actions of the Defendants, even if taken in good faith initially, have gone too far and are needlessly infringing upon some of our citizens’ most essential freedoms and liberties which are enshrined in our Constitution," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit cites that gyms are allowed to open in other parts of the state under Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan."

It is the latest in a legal battle between the House of Pain Gym and the county.

Last week, the county filed a temporary restraining order against the gym to try to shut down the gyms.

House of Pain's two locations in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights both opened May 4, the same day the statewide stay-at-home order expired.

Page has declined to comment specifically on this case, saying he does not comment on pending litigation. He has said he will watch how the legal process unfolds.

"I would encourage any business in St. Louis County to get good legal advice about what it means to be operating outside of the laws of St. Louis County," Page said earlier this month.