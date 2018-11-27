This type of weather can be a budget buster.

Are you feeling a draft inside your house? It's a problem many of us have. Maybe it's time for a home energy audit.

When the wind starts blowing, Mark Inman's phone starts blowing up.

"Oh yeah, when the weather drops below 35 degrees, the phone starts to ring," Inman said.

People call and email for his assistance to see where the cold air in their home is coming from.

"No matter what they do with the thermostat they're still cold," Inman said.

Inman is a home energy auditor for Greenmark Home Performance. A tool he often uses during an audit is an infrared camera, also known as a thermal imager.

"Nobody can see air so the infrared is showing us how air is moving through wall," Inman said.

When the camera shows blue it means cold air. Red indicates warm air. Some common spots he sees leaks and drafts: Windows, doors, corners where the ceiling meets the wall and the attic. Inman will tell you the attic is usually the trouble spot.

"It usually starts with the attic, we found most people have never been in their attic," Inman said.

In the attic, Inman recommends at least 12 inches of insulation but prefers 20 inches. He said the most important thing to do in the attic is to make sure it's sealed. You don't want any cold air coming through gaps and holes.

Energy audits vary in price. Inman said his company charges about $100 for a visual inspection. If the camera and other tools are needed to find the trouble spots, it can run you up to $500.

The savings down the road could be worth it. Inman said an audit and making the proper repairs can slash 30 to 50 percent off your utility bill.

You could save money in tax deductions and incentives for making your home more energy efficient.

Click here if you live in Missouri.

Click here if you live in Illinois.

