How a dangerous inmate escaped a St. Louis County hospital Thursday

ST. LOUIS — A man who was behind bars for a crime against a child was free for 16 hours Thursday.
Sources said Tommy Wayne Boyd bragged about his escape after he was arrested outside a Shrewsbury grocery store.
Sources familiar with the investigation said Boyd said he was being watched by two guards at Mercy South Hospital.
One guard went to the bathroom and the other fell asleep. Boyd said he lifted the key off of the sleeping guard, uncuffed himself, stole the guard's jacket and walked out of the hospital, according to the sources.
Video released by St. Louis County Police Thursday afternoon showed Boyd stepping off an elevator in a hospital lobby and quickly walking by wearing a large black jacket, white shorts and orange sandals.
It was not immediately known why Boyd was initially taken to the hospital.
Boyd was serving time at the Potosi Correctional Facility for a 30-year sentence for "enticement of a child."
