How much money Missourians have received in economic impact payments

More than 150 million payments are still to be sent out across the country

WASHINGTON — About 130 million people have received more than $200 billion in economic impact payments in the last four weeks, according to the Treasury Department and the IRS.

“We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a press release. “The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

According to the IRS, 2,482,825 people in Missouri received a cumulative of $4,337,599,739.

More than 150 million payments will be sent out, and millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments, the agencies said.

Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

For those who don’t receive federal benefits and didn’t have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continues to encourage them to visit the Non-Filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for Economic Impact Payments. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.