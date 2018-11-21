More than a day after a woman was shot and killed in the Catholic Supply on Manchester Road, the store is still a crime scene.

And police still have not named a suspect, and that, frankly, has a lot of people worried. Especially with police saying they don't have the one thing we've all come to expect from a crime scene this public - surveillance video.

We talked to former FBI criminal profiler Jeff Rinek, who's not connected to this case, about the clues police have told us they do have and how they might be able to break this case.

He said a couple of things stand out:

First, the suspect's age: 40 to 50 years old. The former agent says it's highly unlikely this is the suspect's first sexual assault. So, police will be looking at known offenders.

Also, he says it's very possible the suspect waited until he knew women would be in the store. So a break could come from someone who saw him loitering in the parking lot yesterday afternoon...waiting to see the women walk in.

And what about the lack of video, is it likely the case can be solved without it?

"Crimes were being solved long before video cameras were in play, and I think this crime is very solvable because the behavior is unique," Rinek said.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

© 2018 KSDK