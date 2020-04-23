How safe are our pets when it comes to COVID-19?

A local veterinarian said you can't get the virus from your pet, but there are precautions you can take to keep them safe

No doubt if you're a pet owner, you may have many questions when it comes to COVID-19 and your furry friend.

"I just love my cat so much," said Alisabeth Scott.

On Wednesday, Scott took her pet rabbit to Chippewa Animal Hospital in south St. Louis to get neutered. While she was there, she learned that some stunning news concerning her 10-year-old cat, Nobbie.

"Yeah, it's kind of alarming knowing that my cat could get it," Scott said.

She had no idea that her beloved cat could catch COVID-19.

"My cat is everything to me and if anything were to happen to her, I don't know what I would do," Scott said.

Dr. Tom Goss is a veterinarian at Chippewa Animal Hospital.

"You can't get the disease from your pet," Goss said.

Still, he said research shows cats are more susceptible to the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, two house cats in New York and one Belgium tested positive for the deadly virus and apparently caught it from their owners.

"Cats can get the disease from people so if you are sick, have someone else take care of your cat. It is transmitted the same way humans can transmit it to each other and that is by sneezing and coughing," Goss said.

As for dogs and COVID-19?

"There is no evidence that a dog can contract the virus," Goss said.

Right now, the Chippewa Animal Hospital is only offering its clients curbside drop-offs and pickups. Pet owners drive up and hand their furry friends to a technician, who wears a mask, gloves and a medical gown, all in the name of safety.

The technician then takes the animal in to see a vet.

"As for kissing your pet, I say kissing on the top of the head is probably alright. Love your pet, but kissing around the mouth is really not a good idea ever," Goss said.

It's a new way of pet care that's also pushing more pet owners to mask up.

"Yes, I am really going to wear my mask when I leave home, especially now that I know that I can give it my cat. If she catches it, I'm sure she won't survive since she's an older cat," Scott said.

Meanwhile, what is Goss' best advice to cat owners who want to do everything to protect their cat from the coronavirus?

Keep washing your hands as often as you can. And if you absolutely must leave your home, remember to practice social distancing.