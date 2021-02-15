How to save money on heating as temperatures fall this winter

If you are looking to save some money while keeping your house nice and warm, Ameren and Spire have some tips.

ST. LOUIS — As St. Louis prepares to ring in the new year, it is also preparing for some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

With lows in the teens this weekend and an expected high that doesn't get out of the 20s on Sunday, it might be the first time to really crank up the heat this year.

If you are looking to save some money while keeping your house nice and warm, Ameren and Spire have some tips.

Spire advised conserving energy and provided the following tips:

Turn thermostats down a few degrees

Limit use of natural gas fireplaces

During the day, open curtains on south-facing windows to let sunlight heat the home. Close curtains at night to reduce potential incoming cold from any drafty windows

If windows feel drafty, install insulating drapes, shades or weather sealing tape to prevent cold air from seeping in

Seal areas around the home where air could come in. These leaky areas often can be found around pipes that connect to the outside, unfinished spaces behind cupboards, recessed lights in insulated ceilings and closets.

Ameren echoed Spire's tips for conserving energy and provided additional tips if you happen to lose power: