How to save money on heating as temperatures fall this winter

ST. LOUIS — As St. Louis prepares to ring in the new year, it is also preparing for some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.
With lows in the teens this weekend and an expected high that doesn't get out of the 20s on Sunday, it might be the first time to really crank up the heat this year.
If you are looking to save some money while keeping your house nice and warm, Ameren and Spire have some tips.
Spire advised conserving energy and provided the following tips:
- Turn thermostats down a few degrees
- Limit use of natural gas fireplaces
- During the day, open curtains on south-facing windows to let sunlight heat the home. Close curtains at night to reduce potential incoming cold from any drafty windows
- If windows feel drafty, install insulating drapes, shades or weather sealing tape to prevent cold air from seeping in
- Seal areas around the home where air could come in. These leaky areas often can be found around pipes that connect to the outside, unfinished spaces behind cupboards, recessed lights in insulated ceilings and closets.
Ameren echoed Spire's tips for conserving energy and provided additional tips if you happen to lose power:
- Call 911 and then notify Ameren at 800-552-7583 if damage to power lines or electrical equipment occurs near your home.
- Charge cell phones in advance if there's a risk of severe weather. Consider buying a solar or battery-powered charger to use in case of an outage.
- Be cautious when using candles for light during a power outage. Blow out lit candles before leaving the room or going to bed. On average, 21 home candle fires are reported each day, with December as the peak time of year for home candle fires.
- Prevent pipes from freezing by running faucets on a drip.
- Turn off light switches and unplug appliances to prevent damage and overloading circuits once the power is restored.
- Block cold air from coming in by stuffing towels along windows or underneath doors.