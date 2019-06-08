ST. LOUIS — President Donald Trump denounced white supremacy, racism and hate in a speech about this weekends shootings.

But what stood out to many people was his warning about the internet and social media.

"When you hear about a crisis happening the first thing you do is not necessarily turn on the television it's let me go to Twitter, one of my social media feeds," said St. Louis University communications professor Dr. Amber Hinsley.

But in the wake of one of the deadliest weekends in America, it's also being condemned.

"The internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts," President Trump said.

President Donald Trump called the internet out after the alleged El Paso shooter was linked to an anti-immigrant statement posted to the message board 8chan.

"The president mentioned social media," Hinsley said, "he mentioned violent video games, right, and so these can be contributing factors but those are easy fixes, it's easy to point to those things and say those are the problem."

She said, after tragedies, it's human nature to search for the cause, an answer she doesn't think you'll find on the web.

"Majority of us see certain posts and say 'Wow that's offensive,' or 'Wow that's inflammatory,' 99.9% of us don't take it any further than reading about it," she said.

She said while social media might provide a platform, it's the .1% of people who should concern us.

"What takes you from the line of saying something to actually doing something, and that's where we have a mental health crisis in the country and really across the globe."

Dr. Hinsley said the solution isn't to shut down the internet. She said what should be looked at is how we as a society are talking to one another and about one another.

That, she said, is something that we can do on and off social media.

