St. Louis, MO. -- A St. Louis mom told 5 On Your Side she's concerned about the well-being of her kids, as freezing temperatures move in. Right now, her house is without heat.

Cathy Schmidt said that earlier this year, her work cut down on her hours. So, temporarily she turned off her gas.

"My daughter is high risk," said Schmidt. "She has heart problems and she needs to get gas for her and her unborn child." Schmidt's daughter is in the midst of a high-risk pregnancy. She also has a son who has heart and lung troubles. They've been relying on heaters to keep warm.

Their gas company, Spire, told 5 On Your Side that it reached out to Cathy, and her family, and offered the Cold Weather Rule repayment plan early. Usually, the plan would not start until next month. But, Spire said that, if Schmidt agrees to the terms and pays the initial balance, it will reconnect her gas the next day.

Here is how the Cold Weather Rule works:

To sign up, all you have to do is call your utility company.

It will offer its most lenient payment plan available.

The program starts up November 1 and runs through March 31.

The customer pays an initial balance. But, the rest of his or her balance is spread out over the course of the year. So, the customer pays 1/12th of the balance, plus current usage.

The program run indefinitely.

