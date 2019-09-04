ST. LOUIS — St. Louis rose in U.S. News & World Report's latest ranking of the nation's best places to live, but still trails other Missouri cities on the list.

The 2019 ranking, released Tuesday, rates the nation's 125 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.

St. Louis ranked No. 81, ahead of its 89th position last year but behind Springfield, which fell to No. 80 from 66th last year, and Kansas City, which rose to No. 49 from 58th last year.

This year, St. Louis received an overall score of 6.4 out of 10, with 7.7 for value (housing affordability), 5.9 for desirability, 5.4 for net migration, 5.4 for quality of life and 6.9 for its job market. (Last year's score: 6.2 out of 10, with 7.5 for value, 5.7 for desirability, 5.3 for net migration. 5.4 for quality of life and 6.8 for job market.)

Chicago, the only Illinois city on the list, came in at No. 104, down from 87th in last year’s rankings.

