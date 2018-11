ST. LOUIS - As the holiday shopping rush intensifies, the risks for losing your personal information could be more at risk.

Have you thought you've been keeping yourself safe by doing your shopping on your phone?

Turns out that's not always the case.

In our data-conscious society, we all love free Wifi, but a scammer with a $75 device could be using that open network against you.

Watch our story above for a more in-depth look into holiday scammers.

© 2018 KSDK