ST. LOUIS — It's only February, but plenty of summer camps are already opening registrations for the coming summer.

As it nears time to pick where your kids will be spending their summer break, the Better Business Bureau of St. Louis (BBB) is giving a few tips so that parents can make the right choice.

"When choosing a camp, use the same care and common sense you would use in evaluating a day care program," the BBB said.

That includes visiting the camp before submitting a deposit. Parents should ask about the staff's training and resources, especially for emergency and medical situations. Check out cabins, showers, eating areas and other facilities to make sure they're in good condition, the BBB said.

Also ask how long the camp has been around, look at reviews, and check its record for handling complaints on the BBB's website. See if the camp does criminal background checks on its staff and volunteers.

Checking the camper and counselor return rate can also give a good idea of the camp's quality, the BBB said.

Billing issues are also a common complaint, the BBB said. Check fees and payment deadlines, and ask if there are extra charges and if the deposit is refundable.

Parents can also check if the camp is certified by the American Camp Association, which requires accredited camps to meet certain standards.

For more tips on how to pick the right summer camp for your kid, click here.

More local stories: