Every Halloween, the conversation inevitably turns to how to make sure costumes are culturally appropriate, so TISL put together a handy quiz for how to tell if you or your child should leave the house in the costume.

Question 1: Are you worried your costume is crossing a line?

And that's it.

If you are even asking the question, you might want to decide on something different.

People are going to have different opinions on this, some things cannot be up for debate because of the country's history.

No matter what your intention is, blackface or other skin-darkening is rooted in Jim Crow-era racist forms of entertainment. Don't do it, don't let your kids do it.

You should also not dress as a culture: wearing a hijab, an afro wig, a Native American headdress: anything that perpetuates a stereotype is trivializing something that is often a source of difficulty for non-white people.

However, that's not to say people who happen to be from a different culture are off-limits. Many well-informed writers on the topic say yes, your kid can still dress as their favorite movie character, like Black Panther or Moana.

Our TISL mom panel opened up about the conversation.

"My son loves Black Panther," said Melissa Mitchell, a white mom. " He wanted to be Black Panther for Halloween. My girls love Tiana, I bought them the dresses, but I've been reading and they say no, they shouldn't be--just things on Facebook and groups and articles."

"It's a great space for conversation because there's a history there, and it's a tricky history. No, the heart and intent of your babies certainly is admiring," said Marissa Paine. "It can be controversial, so is your heart pure and coming from a good place? Yes. Could it be perceived by others as something confrontational or offensive? Yes. It's a great space for education and conversation."

"Let the kid be a kid. if you start painting his face black and put cotton glued to his hair, ok, we've got a problem here," said Rachel Jackson. "But it's a character, an image designed to admire and we're watering down and snatching the innocence."

Remember, it's not about taking the fun out of Halloween, but it's important to make sure it's also fun for others -- and friends and neighbors from different backgrounds don't become the punchline of your trick-or-treat joke.

