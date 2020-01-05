How to get your neighborhood involved in the 'fill the pickup truck' challenge

This is a grassroots food drive that's getting the support of the Missouri National Guard and St. Louis Area Foodbank

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new challenge that will help feed families and bring neighborhoods together across the region – Fill-up the Pickup Truck Challenge.

The idea was started by Scott Huegerich and less than two weeks later his dream of helping and inspiring others is coming together.

It requires neighbors to band together and donate food.



Here's how it works: One person from the neighborhood takes the neighborhood's donations to 3200 Locust Street in Midtown between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday May 2.



The Missouri National Guard and St. Louis Area Foodbank will load the food in six trucks to be delivered to families in need in our region.

“There's no way for us to accurately predict what kind of involvement, we would have,” Huegerich said. “We really didn't put out a goal. What we wanted is really just to have a community wide effort that was led by individual citizens and see what sort of participation, we would get.”

To get your neighborhood involved, join the facebook group.