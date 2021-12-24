How to help Afghan refugees in St. Louis during the holidays

"We are grateful—thankful for America that they rescued us from war," said Azhar Reshtin

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The process for refugees from Afghanistan settling in St. Louis hasn't been easy, but on Christmas Eve, one organization is making that journey a bit smoother.

The new arrivals don't celebrate the holidays, but Home of Goods, part of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, is still sharing the love. It started Friday night at Salam Market in Ballwin, where meals were being prepped.

"We are packing rice and baked chicken. We packed 134 boxes today. We've been putting a lot of effort into this," said outreach coordinator Lisa Grozdanic

"Since we don't celebrate Christmas and the organization that brought them here does celebrate Christmas, we proposed that we take our time to feed them," she said.

The meal delivering process is now routine and down pat: pack food, pack the car and head to the hotels where packs of refugees are staying.

About 50 refugees have already transitioned into homes, but Grozdanic said 134 are in hotels, like Azhar Reshtin.

"It’s a very busy process. When they find a house for us in St. Louis they are moving to us to there," he said.

Reshtin lived in a province next to Kabul and flew out of his homeland in August.

They've moved to different areas in the United States since then and now his final destination is the Gateway to the West.

He arrived to St. Louis less than two weeks ago.

"Coming out here was an emergency. We are eight members—my parents, four brothers and two little sisters," he said.

While there are many moving parts, Reshtin is thankful for a new opportunity and a place to call home.

"We are grateful. Thankful for America that they rescued us from war," Reshtin added.

The House of Goods is also going to deliver meals to families on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Grozdanic said people can donate by messaging the organization through its Facebook page. Right now, dry foods, snacks, water bottles and gift cards are essential.

The organization Welcome Neighbor STL is raising $5,000 for Uber and Lyft gift cards to not only help arriving refugees, but also Washington University students who need a ride to the International Institute. These students will tutor people learning English.

Arrey Obensen, the president and CEO of the International Institute, said last month 200 apartments with three to four bedrooms are needed. He also said one to two bedrooms are easier to find and they are looking for about 60 of them.