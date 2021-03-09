Local Hero: How you can help Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz's family

The community is stepping up to offer support and love. Here's how you can donate

ST. LOUIS — Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was one of the 13 service members killed in an attack at the Kabul airport last week.

On Wednesday, the father of the local Marine spoke to 5 On Your Side about his son's sacrifice.

"Selfless, I mean he never put himself first," Mark Schmitz said.

"He knew his calling was to help and to serve and to protect and being a Marine was going to be enabled to do all of those things," Schmitz told 5 On Your Side.

Many St. Louis area business owners were heartbroken to learn about Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz's death and wanted to do something to help the family.

Dozens of local bars and restaurants reserved a table as a tribute to all of the 13 service members killed at the Kabul Airport.



Other business owners are giving a portion of their proceeds to the family.

Great Clips in Wentzville has been donating $1 from every haircut this week to the Schmitz family.

The family said Schmitz's body will return to Lambert airport on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The St. Louis Patriot Guard riders and hundreds of people are planning a procession.

Mark Schmitz said he is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and the nation.

He's asking for those who can to donate to the STL Hero Network. Click here to donate .

We've partnered with USA Mortgage to create the Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund. 100% of the proceeds will... Posted by St. Louis Hero Network on Sunday, August 29, 2021

With close to 600 American Gyro Specials sold plus a whole bunch of cash donations, we hope to have raised over $12,000... Posted by Sugarfire Wentzville on Sunday, August 29, 2021