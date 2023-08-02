Heart health month isn't just for humans anymore

February is heart health month for humans and for our four-legged companions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Most of us are familiar with the notion that February is heart health for humans. But did you know it's also a good time to pay special attention to the heart health of man's best friend?

Dog owners can help their companions live longer, healthier lives by understanding how to help their dogs have good heart health.

Brooke West, veterinarian and owner of Perrysburg Animal Hospital, said part of good heart health is healthy weight management for dogs.

"With extra weight that they carry it affects their organs as well as their joints and their back," she said. "So, getting their weight down is essential. It's been shown and proven with studies that they live an average of one to two years longer."

It is important for pet owners to schedule regular checkups with the vet to make sure your dog's weight is in a healthy range. Vets also can help with a plan to shed unwanted weight.

One of West's patients, 4-year-old Labrador retriever Cooper, has spent a year working to get his weight under control, West said.

"I think just keeping them at a healthy weight and monitoring for any signs of heart disease, which would include coughing shortness of breath, all of those things play a role in heart health," West said.

Pet experts, including Toledo-area trainer Jonathan Rudinger, say that some dog breeds, including boxers, are more prone than others to heart health issues.

Rudinger, who works at the Pet Massage Training and Research Institute, said dogs with heart disease may not be able to get much exercise. In those cases, pet owners can consider hydrotherapy, he said.

Rudinger says he's seen dogs from 5 to 200 pounds get in the pool to improve their health. He also said he has trained dogs who have suffered from stroke and heart attacks.

He said getting the proper care and staying aware of your dog's heart health can save their life.

