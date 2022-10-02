What you can do to get that pothole patched

One thing you can do to get potholes repaired in your area is to make sure the transportation department responsible for the road knows about the issue.

ST. LOUIS — It's pothole season. The frequent freezing and thawing of water inside pavement can leave craters in area roads.

Roads are typically made up of three layers: pavement, sub-base and soil. When snow falls and melts, it sinks through the cracks in old or weakened asphalt. If the water freezes, it expands and pushes the pavement up. When the ice eventually melts, it leaves a gap under the surface. When a car comes along, the pavement sinks into the eroded part of the sub-base.

And potholes can cause serious damage to your car. According to AAA, most pothole-related damage costs less than $250 to fix, but some issues can cost more than $1,000.

According to a 2020 5 On Your Side I-Team report, MoDOT could foot the bill if the pothole is on a state-operated roadway and the agency knew about the pothole but failed to fix it before it caused damage to a vehicle. You can use MoDOT's website to submit a claim.

One thing you can do to get potholes repaired in your area is to make sure the transportation department responsible for the road knows about the issue.

Most cities, counties and state agencies have online forms. You can also call to report a problem. The City of St. Charles has a Pothole Dashboard where residents can report an issue. The City of St. Louis also has a Pothole Tracker.