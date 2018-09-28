ST. LOUIS — Robocalls driving you crazy? You're certainly not alone. Carol Panter of Ellisville said she received 13 calls in one day!

"It's really annoying," Panter said.

Panter said the call was from a 314 number she didn't recognized. Instead of picking up, she did a quick Google search and learned it could be a political robocall.

She took to Facebook asking others if they've received a call this week from the same number. Her post received more than 100 replies. She quickly learned she's not the only one getting the unwanted calls. Some of those who responded also confirmed it's a political robocall.

"It's annoying to see this many people are getting basically harassed. That's how I view it," Panter said.

Panter said her number is on the National and Missouri's Do Not Call Registry. The registry prohibits telemarketers but doesn't cover political groups.

If you're receiving unwanted robocalls to your smartphone, there are some protections you can add to your phone.

Tech reviewer Mark Watson has some tips. Watson lives in St. Louis and makes his living recording YouTube videos. He's known as ‘Soldier Knows Best’ and has nearly 780,000 subscribers.

Watson does recommend adding your number to the Do Not Call registries.

If that doesn't stop the robocalls, Watson recommends you don't answer a number you don't recognize. Instead, go into your phone's settings and block the number from calling.

Most of the phone carriers also have its own apps to help identify when a telemarketer is on the other end. In April, USA Today published an in-depth article on its website with information regarding the carrier apps.

If you want to add another layer of protection to your phone, there are several third-party apps that help block robocalls. Watson recommends looking for an app with a good rating.

© 2018 KSDK