How to watch Cindy Preszler's special Wednesday forecast on 5 On Your Side

Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday. She is forecasting on air Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler is back for a special broadcast event Wednesday night.

Tune in to 5 On Your Side at 5 p.m. or 5 On Your Side at 6 p.m. to watch Cindy forecast the weather with Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell Wednesday.

Cindy and Scott will share the upcoming high and low temperatures, review recent storms in the region and help you plan your weekend. (Spoiler alert: It's gorgeous).

Come say "Hi" to Cindy, Scott, Mike Bush, Anne Allred, Art Holliday, leaders behind the camera, and more past and present friends of KSDK. See details of the event below.

About Cindy Preszler

Cindy was 5 On Your Side's chief meteorologist from 1998 to 2016.

She currently serves as a meteorologist at WFOR CBS Miami.

Join KSDK at the Missouri History Museum

Meet the 5 On Your Side team at the Missouri History Museum on Thursday!

The event is called “Local News. Lasting Impact.”

Join us starting a 5:30 p.m. for a happy hour followed by a panel at 6:30 p.m. Eight current and former 5 On Your Side anchors and reporters will talk about the stories that left a lasting impression.

This is free to attend.

5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. Don't miss this special event!

