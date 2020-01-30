ST. LOUIS — Do you know someone who is always making others smile? They could be featured on a bag of potato chips.

Lay’s is looking for local people to star on millions of its bags. The company is looking for those who go out of their way to make others smile.

Last year, Chesterfield native Chris E. was featured on a Lay’s bag.

He is an anesthesiologist who has worked with Operation Smile to give more than 600 people beautiful smiles around the world, according to a Frito-Lay spokesperson.

If you’d like to nominate someone, click here.